Florida company accused of steering vaccines to rich donors

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Florida has launched an investigation into an upscale nursing home whose executives are accused of steering coronavirus vaccines to wealthy donors and members of a country club, along with its residents and employees. The Washington Post and New York Post both reported that MorseLife Health System has given vaccinations to donors and members of the Palm Beach Country Club. MorseLife operates a nursing home in West Palm Beach. One of its board members, Bill Mack, is also chairman of the country club’s foundation. Tax records show the foundation has donated at least $75,000 to MorseLife since 2016. Mack has denied wrongdoing. MorseLife did not return a call seeking comment.