Greek churches open on Epiphany feast despite tight lockdown

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — The Greek government has relented and allowed limited attendance at churches celebrating the feast of the Epiphany. Authorities reversed a ban on attendance designed to limit the spread of the coronavirus. Not all churches opened their doors to the faithful during services Wednesday. But in those that did, congregations were limited from 25 to 50 people for the largest churches. And in some cases of overflow, the faithful were allowed in, a few at a time, for private prayers after the service was over. The Holy Synod of the Church of Greece had reacted angrily Monday to the ban imposed, without consultation, they claimed, the previous Saturday and had decided unanimously it would openly defy it.