Hospital Report: Jan. 6, 2021

DEATHS

Delbert Ray Holm, 76, of Pittsfield, IL, passed away at 2:45 pm Tuesday, December 29, 2020 at Blessing Hospital in Quincy, IL. Arrangements are under the O'Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home in Quincy.

James Henry Shaffer, 84, of Quincy, IL, passed away at 7:20 am Monday, January 4, 2021 at Blessing Hospital in Quincy. The family is being served by the O'Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home in Quincy.

Robert T. “Bo” Broemmel, age 83 of Marion, Illinois and Fort Myers, Florida, formerly of Quincy, IL, died on Monday, December 28, 2020 at Gulf Coast Medical Center in Fort Myers. The Duker & Haugh Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements for Robert T.

Henrietta Benz, age 101, of Quincy, IL, died on Monday, January 4, 2021 in St. Vincent Home. The Duker & Haugh Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements for Henrietta Benz.

Margaret Louise Mealiff, 73, of Mendon passed away at 1:22 am on Monday, January 04, 2021 at the Golden Good Shepherd Home in Golden. The family is being served by the Hunter Funeral Home.

BLESSING HOSPITAL

None.

HANNIBAL REGIONAL

None.