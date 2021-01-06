Illinoisans age 65 plus to have access to COVID vaccines

CHICAGO (AP) — Illinois will make COVID-19 vaccinations available to residents age 65 and older in the next inoculation phase. Gov. J.B. Pritzker gave the update Wednesday as Illinois neared 1 million infections. The age is lower than a government advisory panel’s recommendation of 75. Pritzker says it was lowered to make the process more equitable, citing data showing elderly Black and Latino residents die younger from COVID-19. Currently, workers in health care and long-term facilities are eligible, representing roughly 850,000 people. The next phase, expected to begin in weeks, includes elderly residents and essential workers. Roughly 3.2 million people will be eligible in that phase.