Iowa lawmakers react to U.S. Capitol protests
WASHINGTON, D.C. (KWWL) — As protests erupt in Washington, D.C. forcing a lockdown of the U.S. Capitol during a joint session of Congress, Iowa lawmakers are reacting to the chaos.
First Congressional District Representative Ashley Hinson is condemning the violence and calling it unacceptable no matter the circumstance. She says she doesn’t “believe this is who we are as a nation” and is thanking law enforcement officers for keeping lawmakers safe.
Third Congressional District Representative Cindy Axne tweeted out just before 1:30 central time that she and her staff are safe. She says they are sheltering in place as they await more information on protesters breaching the Capitol building. Axne is calling on President Trump to ask protesters to stop.
President Trump tweeted just before 1:45 central time urging support for Capitol Police and other law enforcement and calling for protesters to stay peaceful.
