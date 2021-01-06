Jackson County prosecutor hires investigator in police cases

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Jackson County Prosecutor has hired a former police sergeant to investigate police use-of-force cases and possible wrongful convictions. The prosecutor’s office said Wednesday that 28-year-old police veteran Sgt. Tony Sanders started working this week in the office. Sanders will also investigate allegations of police misconduct submitted by the community. After social justice protests in June, Baker created a webpage to take in reports for police misconduct. Baker said in a news release that Sanders’ work will help rebuild community trust in law enforcement. While with the Kansas City police, Sanders performed investigations, hostage negotiations, media relations and administrative duties.