Local doctor promotes cervical cancer screening, HPV vaccine

QUINCY (WGEM) -- Thousands of women are diagnosed with cervical cancer each year in the United States and hundreds die in the Tri-states according to the American Cancer Society.

Their reports show 13,800 women in the U.S. were diagnosed with the cancer last year and 4,290 died.

Of those, 540 were diagnosed in Illinois, 270 in Missouri, and 110 in Iowa and more than 260 died.

SIU Center for Family Medicine Dr. Katherine Hartstern said cervical cancer is preventable if screened at the right time.

She said by the time you show symptoms, the chances of successful treatment decrease.

That's why, she said, women 21-years and older, should be screened every three years.

"It's really important to just screen for it because it's an easily treatable condition if we catch it early. It can be a quick procedure as an outpatient versus a whole surgery, chemotherapy and things if we catch things late," Hartstern said.

Hartstern said the human papillomavirus is a common cause of cervical cancer.

She said women are most affected by cervical cancer, but men carrying HPV can pass it to women, which increases their chance of getting the cancer.

She said girls and boys should get the HPV vaccine around 11-years-old to decrease their chance of getting either disease.

She said once you have HPV, the vaccine is no longer effective.

