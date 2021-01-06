Man convicted in death of abusive woman wants case set aside

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — A 31-year-old man who is serving a life sentence in the 2015 murder of his girlfriend’s abusive mother is asking a judge to set aside the criminal case. Nicholas Godejohn, of Big Bend, Wisconsin, made the request in post-conviction relief filings by his attorney on Dec. 29. Godejohn was convicted in 2018 of the killing of Dee Dee Blanchard in Springfield. Authorities said Blanchard’s daughter, Gypsy Blanchard, manipulated Godejohn into killing her mother. Gypsy Blanchard said her mother forced her to use a wheelchair and undergo unnecessary medical tests to collect gifts and charitable donations. Gyspy Blanchard was sentenced to 10 years in prison for her role in the killing.