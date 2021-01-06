Man critically injured in central Missouri house fire

HALLSVILLE, Mo. (AP) — Firefighters say a man has been critically injured in a central Missouri house fire. Station KOMU reports that crews responded Tuesday night to a house fire in Hallsville, near Columbia. Firefighters discovered a man in his 60s was trapped in the upper level of the house and pulled him out. Officials say he was the sole occupant of the house. Firefighters administered CPR to the man once he was out of the house and took him to an area hospital in critical condition. The victim’s name was not immediately released. Officials say they are investigating to determine the cause of the fire.