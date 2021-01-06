Members of Quincy Tea Party in D.C., as U.S. Capitol is stormed

WASHINGTION (WGEM) -- Members of the Quincy Tea Party traveled to Washington D.C. for a Trump Rally Wednesday, according to the group's Facebook page.

The Quincy Tea Party posted several photos and updates to their Facebook page as members arrived and the rally began in Washington.

At 7 a.m. on Wednesday a post read, "Quincy Patriots are in DC!!! The Storm has arrived!!!"

Following the Washington D.C. rally on Wednesday, protesters gathered in front of the U.S. Capitol building as lawmakers were inside preparing to ratify electoral college votes.

It is unclear if members of the Quincy Tea Party were involved in the protests at the U.S. Capitol.

Shortly before 3 p.m. Washington time some of those protesters breached the U.S. Capitol forcing a delay in the process to ratify the electoral college votes which would have affirmed Joe Biden as President-elect.

The Quincy Tea Party posted on Facebook Wednesday afternoon, "Capital Breached. Guns Drawn. Stay Safe."

WGEM News was unable to reach Quincy Tea Party representatives Wednesday afternoon.