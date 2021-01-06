Niger’s leader: Fragility of nations must be top priority

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Niger’s president says tackling the growing fragility of nations must be a top priority of the 21st century. Mahamadou Issoufou spoke Wednesday at a U.N. Security Council meeting on the challenges of maintaining peace in fragile nations days after attacks on two villages in his West African nation killed more than 100 civilians. He said the attacks were “a stark reminder” that what’s happening in his region “strikes the entire international community.” Issoufou urged international help so countries in Africa’s Sahel and Lake Chad Basin can build stronger democratic institutions and strengthen their security and defense capabilities.