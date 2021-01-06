Police: Man killed wife, self in New Year’s Day shooting

URBANA, Iowa (AP) — Police have determined that the shooting deaths of a man and woman in Urbana on New Year’s Day was a murder-suicide. The Iowa Department of Public Safety says in a news release that Urbana police received a 911 call on Jan. 1 from 59-year-old Garry Jensen saying he had shot and killed his wife, 54-year-old Margaret Jensen. Officers who responded to the Jensen home found Margaret Jensen dead from an apparent gunshot wound. Garry Jensen was also found dead in the home from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. Police and medical examiners have ruled Margaret Jensen’s death a homicide and her husband’s death a suicide.