Project to get more use out of Quincy port moves along

QUINCY (WGEM) -- There is progress on an initiative to get more use out of the Quincy Port as 2021 gets started.

The newly-established Corn Belt Port Association is a marketing group that is working to find a cost-effective means of transportation.

President of the Great River Economic Development Foundation Marcel Wagner said the organization is forming a super-region as a key logistics tool to increase traffic through the ports.

"It's formed between Quincy and Peoria and the Quad Cities and other ports on the upper Mississippi and Illinois. To cut together and jointly market as a super region the benefits of using the river as a key logistics tool," he said. "In the terms of being able to move both commodities and move a lot of different products. It is a cost-saver because it's a much lower cost form of transportation than truck or rail."

Wagner said the port study they conducted several years ago gave them ideas for future opportunities.

"It said that there was is a real opportunity for what they call cross-docking, meaning being able to take different commodities and go from barge to truck, or from barge to rail, or from rail to truck to barge. So that's one of the other things locally that we'll be pushing to try to get established," Wagner said.

Wagner said the ultimate goal of the project is to find a more effective use of the river and a cost-effective means of transportation.