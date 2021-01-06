Quincy mayor announces transition plan

QUINCY (WGEM) -- Quincy Mayor Kyle Moore released his transition plan on Wednesday to the four mayoral candidates in the April 6 municipal election.

The mayor's office stated the transition plan is designed to provide a seamless transition between administrations.

“With just four weeks between Election Day and swearing-in, the transition period for an incoming mayor can go by fast. The Mayor is not only the lead advocate for our community, but the head of a $120 million corporation working with over 350 employees, we want to offer a transition plan that would be customary in the private sector so our next mayor has a leg-up before taking office.” Mayor Kyle Moore stated.

The mayor's office reported during the primary campaign, each candidate will have direct access to the Mayor and Director of Administrative Services to get a broader understanding on current and past decisions made by the administration and City Council.

Following the primary campaign, the mayor's office stated the remaining two candidates will have an invitation to attend regularly scheduled meetings with directors, team leaders and community stakeholders. The Mayor-Elect would be extended an invitation to attend briefings with State and Federal Agencies, Emergency Operations, and the Adams County Together Task Force.

Mayor Moore also acknowledged that there may be a desire to use the transition plan for political purposes, “Campaigns can get heated pretty fast, and there may be a desire to use information learned during the transition plan for political purposes. That would go against the intent of the plan and the invitation would be rescinded for any candidate who politicizes the process.”

In his September announcement Mayor Moore stated, “A smooth and positive transition will benefit everyone in our community, because when our Mayor is successful, Quincy is successful.

Read the mayor's transition letter below: