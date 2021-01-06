Quincy road work projects face delays due to lack of funding

QUINCY, IL (WGEM) - Due to the pandemic, fewer people are on the roads.

That means less motor fuel tax revenue for the city of Quincy.

Now officials have pushed back scheduled road projects to later dates.

Officials said motor fuel tax revenue is down about $30,000 dollars per month since the start of the pandemic.

Conte adds that it costs about $100,000 to resurface just one block or road and estimate at least three to four planned resurfacing projects won’t get done in 2021.

City officials said they are getting some additional funds from a state transportation renewal payment but it's not enough to get to every road project scheduled for 2021.

“Had there not been the new legislation with the fuel tax increase and additional funds for major projects, our revenues would be down at least in half due to the COVID pandemic," said Jeffery Conte, City of Quincy director of utilities and engineering.

Maine Street is a top priority to be repaved in 2021 because of uneven pavement and pot holes. Conte explains what factors need to be present for other streets to be added to the list.

“Street condition. How badly deteriorated is the pavement, how many more years does it have left in it? Second would be how many people travel that road. Those two go together. We want to fix the roads that the most people travel and are in the worst condition. And then the third of course is community input," Conte said.

A final decision will not be announced until May, when the budget has to be completed for the next fiscal year.