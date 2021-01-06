Quincy University professor reacts to chaos at US Capitol

QUINCY (WGEM) -- Quincy University History Professor, Justin Coffey, said he thinks the scene at the U.S. Capitol was exactly opposite of what American democracy is supposed to look like.

He said protests are American, but violence at the Capitol is not.

Coffey said it sends a bad message about the state of the country to the rest of the world.

"One of the reasons we had a civil war is because a certain segment of the population didn't accept that Abraham Lincoln was the legitimate president," Coffey said. "So, today is really not a good day for the United States or democracy."

He said one way to put an end to the divide in the country is for President Donald Trump to attend the inauguration of Joe Biden on Jan. 20.

Coffey said what happens Wednesday will not change what is set to take place on January 20.

He said Joe Biden will still be confirmed as president with Kamala Harris as his vice president.

