Suburban St. Louis man charged with murder after man’s death

ST. CHARLES, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say a suburban St. Louis man has seen his charges upgraded to second-degree murder after a man he’s accused of shooting last month died. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 32-year-old LaRico Martin, of St. Charles, died Saturday after being shot late the night of Dec. 26 in St. Charles. Police arrested 26-year-old Marcell Foster, of Bel Ridge, in the shooting, initially charging him with assault. Foster has pleaded not guilty to the murder and armed criminal action counts. His next court date is scheduled for Jan. 12.