Tranquil Weather As Storms Pass South

We are set up in a quiet and mostly seasonable temperature pattern for the rest of the week. Mostly cloudy skies will be the rule and temps will top out in the low to mid 30's which is right on track for for early January. High pressure is locked in the northern Midwest and will continue to shield or deflect any storm systems to the south of the Tri-States.

So far this winter we have been spared from much snow, but we still have 73 more days of winter officially.