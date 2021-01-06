US sports bet revenue could hit $3B in 2021; NY backs mobile

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — New York’s governor has done an about-face and now embraces mobile sports betting as a way to deal with financial losses stemming from the coronavirus pandemic. Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s announcement came as a company that tracks gambling legislation and performance predicted that revenue from legal sports betting could reach $3.1 billion in 2021 and as much as $10 billion within five years. VIXIO GamblingCompliance projects that at least six and as many as 14 additional states will legalize or expand sports betting in 2021. That fits with projections by numerous analysts that nearly half the country may have legalized sports betting by the end of this year.