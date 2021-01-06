US upsets Canada 2-0 to win world junior hockey championship

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Spencer Knight made 34 saves and the United States upset Canada 2-0 to win the world junior hockey championship. Trevor Zegras had a goal and an assist, and Alex Turcotte also scored for the U.S. The Canadians were undefeated at the tournament and hadn’t trailed in a game. They were aiming to repeat as gold-medal winners, but had to settle for silver on home ice. The U.S., which finished sixth in 2020, won six straight games to capture its fifth under-20 title following a round-robin loss to Russia on opening day. The Americans improved to 4-1 against Canada when going head-to-head for gold at the tournament. In the earlier game, Finland beat Russia 4-1 to take the bronze medal.