Ventilators coming to Lewis County ambulances soon

LEWIS COUNTY, Mo. (WGEM) -- There will soon be live-saving ventilators inside Lewis County ambulances.

Lewis County Ambulance District Co-Administrator, Aaron Stutheit, said they applied for Cares ACT funds to pay for three new ventilators and imaging devices, which help first responders use the ventilators.

Stutheit said they plan to have everything they need, and to start training on the devices by the end of the month.

The ventilators are especially needed now that they deal with so many COVID-19 patients.

"If possible, you have to intubate them or put them on a CPAP, so they've got to be pretty bad off, but it helps them breath and makes it easier for them," Stutheit said.

More than $75,000 of Cares ACT funds went toward the ventilators and imaging devices.

Stutheit said they would not have been able to afford all that without those funds.