WGEM Sports At Six: Tuesday (January 5) Boys Teams Take Over The Spotlight Tonight At Highland Basketball Tournament As The Top Seeded Palmyra Panthers Hit The Hardwood Against Scotland County

The Highland Boys and Girls Varsity Basketball Tourney continues in Lewis County this evening with the top-seeded (4-2) Panthers of Palmyra tipping off against eighth-seeded Scotland County. The WGEM Sports Cam caught up with PHS head coach Ryan Wood recently and the longtime coach offered a few thoughts on this years tournament field at HHS.

Another exciting match-up on the Highland boys tourney schedule this evening will feature the HHS Cougars playing host to the Eagles of Knox County in another head-to-head battle on the prep hardwood. WGEM's Garrett Tiehes has a scouting report and an update from Lewis County, Missouri as he checks in with Highland head coach Brock Butler.

On The college hardwood, Quincy University returns to action at Pepsi Arena this evening for the second time in the new year. The Hawks are set to face the (2-2) Screaming Eagles from Southern Indiana in another key GLVC contest in "The Gem City!" QU head coach Ryan Hellenthal offers his thoughts on USI, the team his (2-5) squad will host tonight at 7:30 p.m.