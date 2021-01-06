WGEM Sports At Ten: Tuesday (January 5) QU Hawks Tip-Off Against Southern Indiana In The Gem City And Palmyra Panthers Claw Their Way Past Scotland County At Highland Tournament

College Basketball (Tuesday)

GLVC

Southern Indiana 83

Quincy University 77

QU Leaders: Victor Kovacevic (20 Points)

Tanner Stuckman (19 Points)

Charles Callier (18 Points)

USI: Emmanuel Little (25 Pts/14 Rebs)

QU Hawks Outrebounded 44 to 30 & Outscored 51-39 In The 2nd Half

Women's Game Postponed Due To COVID-19 Health & Safety Concerns

Listen To QU Hawks Basketball LIVE On News/Talk 105 WGEM

SEC Basketball

Mizzou 63

Mississippi State 78

Tigers Now (7-2) Overall And (1-2) In The SEC

Mizzou: Jeremiah Tilmon (16 Pts/6 Rebs)

Xavier Pinson (13 Pts/3 Rebs)

Tigers Will Host LSU On Saturday (Tip-Off Set For 7:30 PM)

National Basketball Association

Chicago Bulls 111

Portland Trailblazers 108

Bulls Basketball "LIVE" On WGEM SportsRadio ESPN 1440/98.9

High School Scoreboard (Tuesday)

Highland Tournament

(1) Palmyra 65

(8) Scotland County 24

PHS Now (5-2) On The Season

PHS: Aaron Stamper (23 Pts) & Abe Haerr (13 Pts)

(5) Knox County 48

(4) Highland 53

(2) Kirksville 62

(7) Clark County 30

(3) Macon 71

(6) Canton 57

Clopton Tournament

Monroe City 82

Silex 8

Mark Twain 28

Clopton 67

Wright City 39

Louisiana 69

Salisbury Tournament

South Shelby 50

Carrollton 39

MSHSAA Regular Season

North Shelby 73

Novinger 85

Marion County 55

Madison 46

MC Mustangs Snap A 41 Game Losing Streak Tonight

Schuyler County Rams 64

La Plata 65

Centralia 47

Bowling Green 32

Iowa High School Basketball

Fairfield 56

Ft. Madison 64

FMHS: Dayton Davis (20 Points)

Central Lee 66

WACO 54

CLHS: Bronson Sargent (23 Points)

Holy Trinity Catholic 48

Wapello 56

HTC: Vasin Thurman (21 Points)

Girls High School Basketball Scoreboard

Holy Trinity Catholic 51

Wapello 42

HTC: Raquel Schneider (14 Points)

North Shelby Lady Raiders 72

Novinger 30

Marion County 51

Madison 31

Centralia 59

Bowing Green 31

(Senior Night For BGHS)

BG: Grace Deters (14 Points)

(7) Schuyler County Lady Rams 66

La Plata 35

Iowa High School Swimming

Centerville 94

Keokuk 54