WGEM Sports At Ten: Tuesday (January 5) QU Hawks Tip-Off Against Southern Indiana In The Gem City And Palmyra Panthers Claw Their Way Past Scotland County At Highland Tournament

WGEM Sports At Ten: Tuesday (January 5) QU Hawks Tip-Off Against Southern Indiana In The Gem City And Palmyra Panthers Claw Their Way Past Scotland County At Highland TournamentUpdated
College Basketball (Tuesday)
GLVC
Southern Indiana 83
Quincy University 77
QU Leaders: Victor Kovacevic (20 Points)
Tanner Stuckman (19 Points)
Charles Callier (18 Points)
USI: Emmanuel Little (25 Pts/14 Rebs)
QU Hawks Outrebounded 44 to 30 & Outscored 51-39 In The 2nd Half
Women's Game Postponed Due To COVID-19 Health & Safety Concerns
Listen To QU Hawks Basketball LIVE On News/Talk 105 WGEM
SEC Basketball
Mizzou 63
Mississippi State 78
Tigers Now (7-2) Overall And (1-2) In The SEC
Mizzou: Jeremiah Tilmon (16 Pts/6 Rebs)
Xavier Pinson (13 Pts/3 Rebs)
Tigers Will Host LSU On Saturday (Tip-Off Set For 7:30 PM)
National Basketball Association
Chicago Bulls 111
Portland Trailblazers 108
Bulls Basketball "LIVE" On WGEM SportsRadio ESPN 1440/98.9
High School Scoreboard (Tuesday)
Highland Tournament
(1) Palmyra 65
(8) Scotland County 24
PHS Now (5-2) On The Season
PHS: Aaron Stamper (23 Pts) & Abe Haerr (13 Pts)
(5) Knox County 48
(4) Highland 53
(2) Kirksville 62
(7) Clark County 30
(3) Macon 71
(6) Canton 57
Clopton Tournament
Monroe City 82
Silex 8
Mark Twain 28
Clopton 67
Wright City 39
Louisiana 69
Salisbury Tournament
South Shelby 50
Carrollton 39
MSHSAA Regular Season
North Shelby 73
Novinger 85
Marion County 55
Madison 46
MC Mustangs Snap A 41 Game Losing Streak Tonight
Schuyler County Rams 64
La Plata 65
Centralia 47
Bowling Green 32
Iowa High School Basketball
Fairfield 56
Ft. Madison 64
FMHS: Dayton Davis (20 Points)
Central Lee 66
WACO 54
CLHS: Bronson Sargent (23 Points)
Holy Trinity Catholic 48
Wapello 56
HTC: Vasin Thurman (21 Points)
Girls High School Basketball Scoreboard
Holy Trinity Catholic 51
Wapello 42
HTC: Raquel Schneider (14 Points)
North Shelby Lady Raiders 72
Novinger 30
Marion County 51
Madison 31
Centralia 59
Bowing Green 31
(Senior Night For BGHS)
BG: Grace Deters (14 Points)
(7) Schuyler County Lady Rams 66
La Plata 35
Iowa High School Swimming
Centerville 94
Keokuk 54