Your neighbors in Quincy react to protest in D.C.

QUINCY (WGEM) -- People WGEM spoke to in Quincy Wednesday said they were shocked at what happened in Washington, D.C., after protestors stormed the U.S. Capitol building.

Locals said while they feel people have the right to protest, regardless of their political affiliations, they didn't approve of what happened.

"I just, it's really all crazy to me, it doesn't matter whether you're Republican or Democrat, I just think it doesn't need to be happening. Just violence is not the way to go, honestly," Nic Mershon said.

"I think that everything started out well, and the protesting is good because it's part of our rights," Payton Willer said.

Willer said things changed for her when the protest became violent.

"If I had been in there, I would've been scared, even if I was a congressman or woman," Willer said.

Nobody WGEM News interviewed in person Wednesday said they condoned the violence in Washington.

However, on the WGEM Facebook page, some people said they saw no other option in order to get what they consider to be a fair election result.