2 men charged in St. Louis Christmas Eve deadly shooting

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Authorities say two men have been charged in a Christmas Eve double shooting in St. Louis that left one person dead. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 41-year-old Ronald Fisher and 58-year-old Vada Cunningham, both of St. Louis, have been arrested in the shooting at an apartment complex that killed Michael Hunter and injured another person. Fisher is charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action, assault and unlawful possession of a firearm. Cunningham is charged with assault, armed criminal action and unlawful possession of a firearm. Prosecutors say Hunter and the other victim went to the complex where Fisher and Cunningham both lived to buy drugs from the suspects and were shot during an argument.

