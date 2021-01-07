Adams County reports 6 new COVID-19 related deaths, total now at 81

QUINCY (WGEM) -- The Adams County Health Department reported six new COIVD-19 related deaths on Thursday, bringing the total in the county to 81.

Health officials reported the latest victims as four women, one in her 60s, one in her 70s, and two in their 80s, and a man in his 90s.

In addition, health officials reported 45 new test-positive cases of COVID-19:

4 individuals under 20

8 individual in their 20s

11 individuals in their 30s

5 individuals in their 40s

6 individual in their 50s

4 individuals in their 60s

4 individuals in their 70s

3 individuals over 80-years-old

Health officials have reported a total of 6915 positive cases in Adams County to date. With 763 of those currently being active.

The preliminary seven-day positivity rate is at 8.17%..

Health officials added there are currently 65 individuals hospitalized in Adams County between the ages of ten and 99. Four of those are currently in the ICU.