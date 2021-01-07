Australia swelters through 4th-hottest year in 2020

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia’s weather bureau says the nation has sweltered through its fourth-hottest year on record despite the usually cooling impact in recent months of the La Nina climate pattern.The wetter-than-average 2020 followed Australia’s hottest and driest year in 2019 that came to a catastrophic conclusion with wildfires fueled by drought that killed at least 33 people and destroyed more than 3,000 homes.A Bureau of Meteorology official says 2020 is likely to be recognized as the world’s third-hottest on record once climate data for December is calculated, La Nina occurs when equatorial trade winds become stronger, changing ocean surface currents and drawing up cooler deep water.