California sees two-day record of coronavirus deaths

LOS ANGELES (AP) — California health authorities have reported a record two-day total of 1,042 coronavirus deaths as many hospitals strain under unprecedented caseloads. The state Department of Public Health’s website on Thursday lists 583 new deaths a day after 459 deaths. The previous two-day total was 1,013 deaths at the end of December. California’s death toll since the start of the pandemic now stands at 28,045. A travel advisory issued Wednesday “strongly discouraged” people from out of state from entering California. It also says Californians should avoid traveling more than 120 miles from home except for essential purposes.