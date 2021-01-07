Charges filed in New Year’s Day killing in Ferguson

FERGUSON, Mo. (AP) — Police say a St. Louis County man has been charged in the New Year’s Day shooting death of another man in the St. Louis suburb of Ferguson. The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis announced on Wednesday that 33-year-old John Thompson has been charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the death of 30-year-old Rashon Butler. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Thompson is being held on a $500,000 bond. Police say officers found Butler after 8 p.m. on Jan. 1 shot at least twice in the back inside a vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say detectives determined Thompson was at the scene of Butler’s killing because Thompson was wearing a GPS monitoring bracelet in connection with another federal criminal case.