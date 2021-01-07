Chiefs enter playoffs favored for rare Super Bowl repeat

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — It took five decades for the Kansas City Chiefs to win a second Super Bowl, and now they are shooting for two in two years. Yet while Patrick Mahomes and Co. are the favorites at just about every sports book, bar or barbershop heading into the playoffs, the road to a repeat is hardly a smooth one. Nobody has won back-to-back championships since the New England Patriots successfully defended theirs in 2005, the longest stretch without a repeat winner in Super Bowl history. Whether it’s the salary cap or free agency, the schedule or dumb luck, there are plenty of reasons why.