Cloudy & Cool

We are starting off our Thursday morning with temperatures in the 20s and 30s. Some locations are seeing wind chill values in the teens due to winds out of the east/northeast at five to 10 miles per hour. The current setup weather-wise is with a high pressure system over the great lakes region. Then further to the south, a low pressure system continues to move eastward over the southern U.S. Mid to high level clouds associated with that low pressure will move northward into our area. There will also be some low stratus clouds in the Tri-States. While there may be some breaks in the clouds at times, the day will be mostly cloudy overall. Highs will be slightly cooler than Wednesday, as we'll be in the low to mid 30s. As for Thursday night, we'll be cloud with lows in the mid to upper 20s.

Our Friday is going to practically be a copycat of Thursday. Daytime highs will be in the low to mid 30s. Low level clouds are expected to continue over the area.

The persistent clouds will continue into the weekend. There will be high humidity in something called the boundary layer and that could lead to some very, very light sprinkles or flurries. Very chilly daytime highs though, only in the low 30s.