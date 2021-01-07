Cockburn leads No. 12 Illinois past Northwestern 81-56

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Kofi Cockburn scored 13 of his 18 points in the second half, and No. 12 Illinois rallied to beat Northwestern 81-56. Cockburn also had 12 rebounds in his eighth double-double of the season, asserting himself in the middle after Illinois got off to a rough start. Ayo Dosunmu added 15 points, and Trent Frazier and Adam Miller each scored 14. Northwestern shot just 2 for 24 and committed nine turnovers in the second half. Illinois went 19 for 32 after halftime.