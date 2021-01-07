Pro-Trump mob storms US Capitol in bid to overturn election

WASHINGTON (AP) — Violent protesters loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol and remained for hours on Wednesday, forcing lawmakers into hiding before being ejected by police. Earlier, the president had urged his supporters to march to Capitol Hill to protest his election defeat, which he continues to say was actually a victory. Authorities say Capitol Police shot one woman to death, and three other people died from medical emergencies during the rioting. Congress eventually resumed after the violence, and lawmakers confirmed Democrat Joe Biden won the presidential election early Thursday. Trump vows an “orderly transition” on Jan. 20.