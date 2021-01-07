Defenseman Sami Vatanen re-signs with New Jersey Devils

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — The New Jersey Devils have re-signed defenseman Sami Vatanen less than a year after trading him to Carolina. The Devils said Thursday that Vatanen was given a one-year, $2 million contract as a free agent. The Devils are without goaltender Corey Crawford. The 36-year-old who shares the job with Mackenzie Blackwood was off Monday and Tuesday for maintenance. He got personal days the past two days. Coach Lindy Ruff would not say why Crawford needed time off. The long-time Chicago Blackhawk recently signed a two-year contract with the Devils as a free agent.