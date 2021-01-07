Doctors warn it could be a rough winter if you have asthma

QUINCY, IL (WGEM) - As colder weather settles in, people with asthma are in for another rough winter season.

Doctors at SIU Family Medicine said people who already have health conditions can get an asthma attack if they take a deep breathe of cold air.

The winter months can also cause symptoms like coughing and shortness of breath.

“The cold air as I’m sure most people know can affect the lungs. It causes a bronco-spasm, so we do on average see a slight influx of people with asthma exacerbation or issues as they start to breathe the cold air," said Dr. Logan Warner, SIU Family Medicine in Quincy.

Other weather conditions that we’ve seen recently can make breathing problems even worse.

Doctors at SIU said fog can often bring pollutants and debris, causing coughing and other breathing issues.

Doctors say there are some tips people can use to protect their lungs from the affects of that cold air.

For people with serious breathing problems, it’s best to carry an inhaler at all times and use the inhaler 15 minutes before going outside to prevent symptoms.

But for a quick fix or those with more mild breathing problems, covering your face can go a long way.

“Another thing that they can do is wear a mask or a scarf over their face because then you’re breathing in that already warmed and humidified air, which helps to mitigate that spasm that happens due to that dry, cold air," said Dr. Logan Warner, SIU Family Medicine in Quincy.

Doctors say it’s also important to reach out to your doctor if you’re noticing significant breathing problems.