France seeks strategy change to reduce troops in West Africa

PARIS (AP) — As it pays tribute to its soldiers killed in Mali and faces questions over a deadly airstrike, France is considering changing its military strategy against Islamic extremists in Africa’s Sahel region — and a possible partial troop pullout. French troops have been present in Mali since 2013 when they intervened to force Islamic extremist rebels from power. The operation was then expanded to include Chad, Niger, Burkina Faso and Mauritania to improve security and stability in the broader Sahel region. There are few signs that Islamic extremist violence is waning: Last weekend militants staged attacks on two villages in Niger near its border with Mali, killing at least 100 people.