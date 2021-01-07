GOP’s Loeffler concedes to Warnock in Georgia runoff

ATLANTA (AP) — Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler has conceded to Democrat Raphael Warnock in one of two Georgia Senate runoffs that will give control of the U.S. Senate to Democrats. Loeffler was appointed to the position a year ago to replace outgoing Sen. Johnny Isakson. She posted a video to social media Thursday evening saying that she had called Warnock to congratulate him. With his victory in Tuesday’s election, Warnock becomes the first African American from Georgia elected to the Senate. Democrat Jon Ossoff beat Republican David Perdue in Georgia’s other Senate runoff. Perdue has yet to concede.