Gray skies will not clear up anytime soon, but we can put on a happy face looking at next week's temperature trend. While we are stuck in a weather pattern full of clouds and even the limited potential for a few flurries that pattern looks to shift after the weekend. True Arctic air remains locked up in Canada at this time and does not look like it will break loose anytime in the next two weeks. The seasonably cold or cool air we have now will retreat a little to the north after the weekend. All forecast data is indicating temps to be in the low to mid 40's by next Thursday. That is a full 10 degrees warmer than normal.