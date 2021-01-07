Hospital Report: Jan. 7, 2021

DEATHS

Matthew "Matt" Deloyt Hastings, 45, of Quincy, IL, passed away at 8:05 am Monday, January 4, 2021 at his home. Arrangements are pending with the O’Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home in Quincy.

Virginia M. “Ginny” Tobin age 90, of Quincy, died peacefully in Sunset Home on Wednesday, January 06, 2021. Service arrangements for Virginia “Ginny” Tobin are in care of Duker & Haugh Funeral Home.

Gayland Decker Blakemore, age 62, of Quincy, died on Tuesday, January 5, 2021 in Blessing Hospital. The Duker & Haugh Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements Gayland Decker Blakemore.

Bracen Clifton, the infant son of Alexandria Clifton, died on Monday, January 2, 2021 in Blessing Hospital. Hansen-Spear Funeral Directors are in charge of arrangements.

Betty Caroline Wiewel, age 94, of Quincy, IL died at 10:35pm, Sunday, January 3, 2021 in Blessing Hospital. The Duker & Haugh Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements for Betty Caroline Wiewel.

Lawrence “Larry” Williams, 82, of Paris, MO, passed away at 4:44 PM, Tuesday, January 5, 2021, at his daughter's home in Monroe City, MO. Funeral Services are pending at the James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, MO.

Ronald Asher, age 71, of Quincy died on Saturday, January 2, 2021 at 6:06 p.m. in Blessing Hospital. Hansen-Spear Funeral Directors are in charge of arrangements.

BLESSING HOSPITAL

None.

HANNIBAL REGIONAL

None.