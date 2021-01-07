Insurrection marks moment of reckoning for Republicans

The insurrection at the U.S. Capitol offers a new, and perhaps final, moment of reckoning for a Republican Party that has spent much of the past two months encouraging President Donald Trump’s false claims that the November election was stolen. The GOP must decide whether now is the time to stop enabling Trump’s dangerous behavior. Wednesday may have been the darkest day of Trump’s turbulent presidency, but with 13 days left in the world’s most powerful office, he has the time and willingness to continue his assault on democracy. There have been obvious signs of cracks in Trump’s grip on his party, but his fiercest detractors are coming from a familiar pool of frequent critics.