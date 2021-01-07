Kansas City police pay $725,000 excessive force settlement

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kansas City police will pay $725,000 to settle an excessive force complaint filed after a teenager was injured when a police sergeant allegedly put a knee on the back of his neck during an arrest. Court documents say the teenager was on his knees and not resisting when Sgt. Matthew Neal forced his knee on the teenager’s neck. The teenager suffered bruising and broken teeth in the November 2019 confrontation. He was never charged with a crime arising from the confrontation. Neal was indicted in August on a third-degree assault charge. He has pleaded not guilty. The Kansas City Star reported the settlement amount Friday.