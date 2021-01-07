Kyle Awerkamp

General Sales Manager

“As a provider of media solutions, coach, and mentor at heart, I like getting results. I focus on providing media sellers with the knowledge and the tools they need to develop client-focused solutions that work. I have been in the media business for 16 years, spending 9 of the years in national broadcast spot sales at Katz Media in both Chicago and Detroit. I joined Quincy Media in 2013 as Regional Digital Sales Manager, Manager of Digital Sales for QMI, and recently as General Sales Manager at WSIL-TV (ABC) in Carterville, Illinois.

For me, there’s nothing better than working with media sellers and clients showing that a campaign we designed and executed is bringing customers through the door. The change that comes with working in the media business as a part of Quincy Media and WGEM – TV is the most exciting part of what I do. I am always working to inform and empower media sellers and our advertisers the value of what media can do for them.

I was born and raised in Quincy, IL, attended Eastern Illinois University as a scholarship athlete. I am married to my wife Kelly and have three children. I am a self-proclaimed golf junkie, love coffee and chocolate, and I have met Bill Clinton. Twice.”