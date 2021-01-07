Late-night hosts react with shock, anger to Capitol attack

NEW YORK (AP) — Late-night TV show hosts expressed anger and frustration at the violence at the U.S. Capitol. Many offered somber monologues Wednesday that pleaded for unity even as some aimed pointed barbs at those they held responsible for the mobs’ actions. They were reacting to footage several hours earlier of a violent mob loyal to President Donald Trump storming the Senate and forcing lawmakers into hiding. Jimmy Kimmel called it “a terrible day in the history of this country.” Stephen Colbert called it “a horrifying day.” Seth Meyers was live on NBC and didn’t try to joke about the events.