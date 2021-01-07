Lawyer: New Kansas lawmaker reaches deal to end court order

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — An attorney says an incoming Kansas lawmaker who faced a possible attempt to oust him once he took office has reached a legal agreement with a woman accusing him of harassment to end an anti-stalking court order against him. The order entered by a state court judge last month against Rep.-elect Aaron Coleman of Kansas City, Kansas, was a key reason for the potential attempt by fellow Democrats to expel the 20-year-old. Attorney Barry Grissom represents the woman who accused Coleman of harassing her last year and sent The Associated Press a statement Wednesday saying the two settled her civil lawsuit that led to the judge’s no-contact restraining order.