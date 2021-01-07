Marion County health officials urge patience with COVID-19 vaccine

HANNIBAL, Mo. (WGEM) -- The Marion County Health Department doesn't know when they will receive the 1B rounds of COVID-19 vaccinations, but they do know that educators will be on the list.

That means anyone who works in a school in Marion County will be able to receive the coronavirus vaccination no matter where they live.

COVID-19 has changed the way educators teach in the classroom, now educators are next in line to receive the vaccine.

Susan Johnson is the Superintendent of Hannibal Public Schools. She said the vaccine is another strategy to protect her staff.

"I am thrilled to think that our staff, all staff, and I was really happy in the state of Missouri because our school nurses were eligible for 1A.," she said. "So, they were able to get their vaccines already."

Johnson said the vaccine will go beyond her teachers.

"It's going to cafeteria workers, bus drivers, basically anyone involved in the school system. Because we are all around kids," she said.

Jean McBride is the Marion County Health Department, Administrator. She said while they wait to receive the 1B rounds of vaccinations the community must be patient.

"Nobody is going to get vaccinated we don't have the capacity or the supply to vaccinate everybody," she said.

"Of course, everybody feels they should be the priority and so we have to step back and determine, and that's a hard one too, who really is higher risk than others," McBride said.

Johnson said the vaccine could be the light at the end of the tunnel.

"It also provides a sense of hope, I think, to maybe everything's going to be okay."

For more information on COVID-19 vaccine information in Marion County click here, or call (573) 221-1166.

