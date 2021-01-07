McDonough District Hospital new building construction nears completion

McDonough District Hospital administrators said construction on their new building for drive-thru services is just weeks away from being done.

MDH Business Development Vice President, Adrian MacGregor, said there were a few set backs because of bad weather conditions and access to materials due to COVID-19 hardships

MacGregor said now the end is in sight, in two to three weeks and it will be finished.

"At the end of the day is to be able to provide a convenient drive through service, that is an extension of our laboratory department as well as continue on with our success of drive through services for COVID-19 testing, lab and vaccinations," MacGregor said.

MacGregor said once the COVID-19 vaccination becomes widely available, they hope to be able to administer both flu and COVID-19 vaccines out of the building.

