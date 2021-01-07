New change order adds cost to Hannibal riverfront project

HANNIBAL, Mo. (WGEM) -- Another $80,000 is going toward the Hannibal Riverfront, brining the project's overall budget up to roughly $6.7 million.

City officials said they expected this change, as they had to address several different things, such as removing contaminated soil, as the project went along.

"The change order just involves some extra things like extra fencing, electricity work, extra rip rap, things we're realizing we need to add to the riverfront project," said Mary Lynne Richards with Hannibal Parks and Recreation.

Originally, planners budgeted $6.6 million back in 2018.

Work on the project was delayed several times due to flooding and weather.