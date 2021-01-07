Police say man shot to death Wednesday in south Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Police in Kansas City say a man has been shot to death on the city’s south side. The shooting happened around 10 p.m. Wednesday, when officers were called to 115th Street and Holmes Road. Arriving officers found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken by paramedics to a hospital, where he died. Police say a second man with gunshot wounds showed up at the hospital shortly after the first victim. Officials say he was in critical condition Wednesday night. The names of those shot were not immediately released. Authorities say the death marked Kansas City’s first homicide of 2021.