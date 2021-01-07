Quincy Ice Storm Cleanup Continues

City crews and residents continue to clean the carnage left behind by last week's ice storm. Around Quincy, numerous piles of tree branches remain along the curbs. However, they will be picked up within the next week say city officials.

Director of Central Services Kevin McClean said he expects much of the debris to be picked up by the middle of next week. He said city crews are moving through the city section by section. They have gone through much of the Northeastern part of the city. Crews hope to push past 30th, Harrison and Locust streets within the next few days. McClean went on to say that if by the middle of next week your limbs have not yet been picked up, you can call central services at 217-228-4520 and they will pick them up.

Residents have also been taking tree debris to Evan's Recycling. Evan's Recycling is located on Radio Road South of the city. Dropping off tree debris is free for all residents within the Quincy city limits. For those outside of the city, there will be a small fee to drop limbs off. When you come in, you are asked to sign in, give your address and then drop into the pile.

Workers at Evan's recycling say this has been a busy week. They normally average 60 yards of mulch a week from tree debris but have made over 1,000 in the last week. In addition to that, they average one page of sign ins a day and the last 4 days have averaged 5 sheets a day. They expect the busy time to continue as residents pick up the pieces left behind from Mother Nature.