Thursday’s Scores

Thursday’s ScoresNew
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Audubon 45, Ar-We-Va, Westside 44
Belle Plaine 53, North Tama, Traer 43
Calamus-Wheatland 81, Alburnett 69
Cherokee, Washington 68, Spencer 67
Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 64, Belmond-Klemme 40
Creston 69, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 9
Dike-New Hartford 69, West Fork, Sheffield 66
Easton Valley 68, Lisbon 20
Estherville Lincoln Central 70, Ruthven-Ayrshire 42
Grundy Center 60, Nevada 50
IKM-Manning 38, Underwood 36
Janesville 44, AGWSR, Ackley 24
Martensdale-St. Marys 60, Ankeny Christian Academy 56
Mason City 50, Waverly-Shell Rock 42
Murray 58, East Union, Afton 45
Nashua-Plainfield 70, Central Springs 53
Omaha Skutt Catholic, Neb. 71, Sioux City, North 32
Rock Valley 60, Lennox, S.D. 45
Schuyler County, Mo. 60, Moulton-Udell 18
Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 62, PAC-LM 47
Spirit Lake 61, West Lyon, Inwood 53
St. Mary’s, Remsen 66, Siouxland Christian 29
Treynor 73, Logan-Magnolia 60
Van Meter 65, Earlham 41
West Burlington 66, WACO, Wayland 39
Woodbury Central, Moville 74, Omaha Nation, Neb. 49
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 61, Stanton 55
ADM, Adel 62, Perry 35
AGWSR, Ackley 45, Janesville 14
Audubon 53, Ar-We-Va, Westside 30
Belle Plaine 68, North Tama, Traer 34
Calamus-Wheatland 51, Alburnett 43
Cherokee, Washington 80, Spencer 65
Dike-New Hartford 64, West Fork, Sheffield 31
Falls City Sacred Heart, Neb. 53, Sidney 24
Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 43, Mount Vernon 26
Murray 54, East Union, Afton 45
Nashua-Plainfield 43, Central Springs 27
Nevada 45, Grundy Center 39
Rock Valley 47, Lennox, S.D. 42
Schuyler County, Mo. 57, Moulton-Udell 11
Shenandoah 51, Fremont Mills, Tabor 46
South Hamilton, Jewell 66, Ogden 33
Treynor 48, Logan-Magnolia 41
Underwood 64, IKM-Manning 35
Vinton-Shellsburg 62, Dunkerton 14
Wapello 59, Mediapolis 49
West Burlington 60, WACO, Wayland 26
West Delaware, Manchester 56, Independence 39
West Monona 63, Tekamah-Herman, Neb. 23
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Colfax-Mingo vs. Collins-Maxwell, ppd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/