Thursday’s Scores

New
10:07 pm Iowa sports from the Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Audubon 45, Ar-We-Va, Westside 44

Belle Plaine 53, North Tama, Traer 43

Calamus-Wheatland 81, Alburnett 69

Cherokee, Washington 68, Spencer 67

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 64, Belmond-Klemme 40

Creston 69, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 9

Dike-New Hartford 69, West Fork, Sheffield 66

Easton Valley 68, Lisbon 20

Estherville Lincoln Central 70, Ruthven-Ayrshire 42

Grundy Center 60, Nevada 50

IKM-Manning 38, Underwood 36

Janesville 44, AGWSR, Ackley 24

Martensdale-St. Marys 60, Ankeny Christian Academy 56

Mason City 50, Waverly-Shell Rock 42

Murray 58, East Union, Afton 45

Nashua-Plainfield 70, Central Springs 53

Omaha Skutt Catholic, Neb. 71, Sioux City, North 32

Rock Valley 60, Lennox, S.D. 45

Schuyler County, Mo. 60, Moulton-Udell 18

Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 62, PAC-LM 47

Spirit Lake 61, West Lyon, Inwood 53

St. Mary’s, Remsen 66, Siouxland Christian 29

Treynor 73, Logan-Magnolia 60

Van Meter 65, Earlham 41

West Burlington 66, WACO, Wayland 39

Woodbury Central, Moville 74, Omaha Nation, Neb. 49

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 61, Stanton 55

ADM, Adel 62, Perry 35

AGWSR, Ackley 45, Janesville 14

Audubon 53, Ar-We-Va, Westside 30

Belle Plaine 68, North Tama, Traer 34

Calamus-Wheatland 51, Alburnett 43

Cherokee, Washington 80, Spencer 65

Dike-New Hartford 64, West Fork, Sheffield 31

Falls City Sacred Heart, Neb. 53, Sidney 24

Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 43, Mount Vernon 26

Murray 54, East Union, Afton 45

Nashua-Plainfield 43, Central Springs 27

Nevada 45, Grundy Center 39

Rock Valley 47, Lennox, S.D. 42

Schuyler County, Mo. 57, Moulton-Udell 11

Shenandoah 51, Fremont Mills, Tabor 46

South Hamilton, Jewell 66, Ogden 33

Treynor 48, Logan-Magnolia 41

Underwood 64, IKM-Manning 35

Vinton-Shellsburg 62, Dunkerton 14

Wapello 59, Mediapolis 49

West Burlington 60, WACO, Wayland 26

West Delaware, Manchester 56, Independence 39

West Monona 63, Tekamah-Herman, Neb. 23

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Colfax-Mingo vs. Collins-Maxwell, ppd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Associated Press

